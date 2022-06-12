(Video) Ex-Red claims Liverpool ‘are going to have to improve’ to ensure they’re as competitive as possible next season

David James has claimed that Liverpool’s achievements last season ‘were literally incredible’ but has warned Jurgen Klopp’s side that they are ‘going to have to improve to stay the same’.

The former Reds ‘keeper believes that with ‘everyone else around them strengthening’ that the Anfield outfit will need to add to their squad themselves this summer in order to remain as competitive as possible.

Klopp’s side picked up the Carabao and FA Cup last term whilst also finishing the seasons as runners-up in both the Premier League and Champions League.

The Merseysiders played every game possible last term which is a serious achievement, even if Reds supporters were disappointed that the two so-called ‘bigger’ trophies eluded them.

Their quadruple hopes went right down to the wire and it appears that those at Liverpool have a similar opinion to James due to the fact that they’re believed to be on the verge of sealing a huge £85m deal for Benfica forward Darwin Nunez.

The Reds are also reportedly close on signing teenage defender Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

Sadio Mane is rumoured to be heading to Bayern Munich, whilst Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may also leave the club this summer.

Liverpool were pipped to the Premier League title by a single point by Manchester City and are expected to once again tussle it out alongside Pep Guardiola’s side for league glory in the new campaign.

The Citizens have confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund meaning that their attacking quality has improved further ahead of the new season.

Klopp and his staff have worked wonders in the transfer market ever since he arrived on Merseyside in 2015 so all Reds supporters will have trust in the German to once again get the business done ahead of another huge campaign.

You can see James speaking to Sky Sports below via Twitter:

🗣️ "Liverpool are going to have to improve to stay the same." David James believes Liverpool will need to strengthen in the transfer window to keep pace with their rivals ✍️🔴 pic.twitter.com/jVoN80KCXD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 12, 2022

