(Video) Ronaldinho names Liverpool as the Premier League team he ‘likes watching’ the most

Footballing legend Ronaldinho has revealed which Premier League side he likes watching the most.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan star admitted that ‘it’s hard’ to select one team from the English top-flight but revealed that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is a team he enjoys watching, explaining that ‘the attacking players’ are what attracts him to the Reds.

“It’s hard [to choose just one team], there are many. I really like a lot of players from many clubs,” Ronaldinho told JOE.

“It is hard to choose just one. I think each club has a great player that I like watching, but I think the attacking players for Liverpool are the players that I currently really like watching.”

Ronaldinho, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2005 as well as the World Cup and Champions League during his 17-year senior career, is clearly a huge fan of the Premier League and it’s always nice to see such a knowledgable figure admit his admiration for your side.

Klopp’s attacking style of play has earned him plaudits from all over the footballing world in recent seasons with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino becoming known as one of Europe’s hottest attacking trios.

In recent seasons, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have joined the club and added to those impressive options.

The Reds netted 147 goals last season (across all competitions) making them the most prolific side in the club’s history.

Benfica forward Darwin Nunez is now reportedly on the verge of moving to Merseyside in a £85m deal with Mane rumoured to be leaving Anfield for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Our attacking players, the whole side in fact, are a joy to watch and we can’t wait until the new season kicks off on July 30 when we face Manchester City in the Community Shield.

