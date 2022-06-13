Aberdeen name their price for Liverpool-linked Calvin Ramsay – more than Romano reported, claims Ekrem Konur

Aberdeen are reportedly requesting £10.2m for a prospective suitor interested in signing highly-rated youngster, Calvin Ramsay.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from Ekrem Konur, with the journalist claiming that the Reds remain confident of sealing the transfer in question.

🚨 Aberdeen want €12m from Liverpool for Calvin Ramsay. ⌛Liverpool believe that he will complete the transfer. 🎩 #LFC 🔴 https://t.co/9gJ850Idiv pic.twitter.com/tc98jrdoav — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 13, 2022

It’s almost £2m (£8.5m) more than Fabrizio Romano reported in his weekend update, with the Merseysiders eyeing up the Scot as an understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

With us having secured superb depth at the opposite flank in the form of Kostas Tsimikas, Liverpool’s FA Cup hero – after the Greek international showed nerves of steal to put away the winning spot-kick at Wembley – the lack of appropriate cover for our No.66 remains something of a sore point.

That’s perhaps a little harsh on Neco Williams, who enjoyed a stellar second-half of the season with Championship outfit Fulham on loan and has clearly demonstrated his qualities.

According to reports, however, the Welshman is a potential casualty-in-waiting of the transfer market and our bid to keep in the green after investing £64m up front for the services of ex-Penarol star, Darwin Nunez.

