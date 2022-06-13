Carragher warns Man City have just done something that’s a ‘worry for the rest of the Premier League

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Manchester City’s signing of Erling Haaland is ‘a worry for the rest of the Premier League’.

The Norway international is recognised as one of Europe’s most potent strikers and netted 86 times in 89 appearances for Borussia Dortmund before agreeing a move to the English top-flight.

The 21-year-old is now ready to shine for the Sky Blues but Carragher has claimed it will be ‘interesting’ to see how he fits into Pep Guardiola’s side.

“It’s a worry for the rest of the Premier League,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“We are talking about one of the world’s greats even at such a young age, but I don’t think anyone should be raising the white flag too early because it’s going to be really interesting how he fits into the team.

“Pep Guardiola hasn’t really used a central striker in the last couple of years and he’s still been very successful.

“So, it will be really interesting to see how he settles but from the Premier League’s point of view, I think it is fantastic that we’ve got one of the world’s leading players right now joining our league.

“That doesn’t always happen, certainly at a young age, and a lot of his best years are going to be in the Premier League.

“So, it’ll be really exciting for everyone to watch but it’s obviously going to be a tough proposition trying to stop Manchester City.”

The ex-Red has hinted that because he’s not quite sure how the former RB Salzburg man will fit in at the Etihad, his arrival doesn’t necessarily guarantee City trophies.

The Champions League is the one trophy that the blue side of Manchester are yet to win, but with the signing of a world-class No. 9, City supporters will be licking their lips at the prospect of winning European football’s biggest prize.

“They have so many players now who don’t play through the middle. They keep the ball so well and they control the game so well. Maybe they will lose a little bit of that,” he said.

“So, I don’t think it’s a forgone conclusion that means City are going to win everything.

“They have a great team and a great manager, and I actually think Haaland coming in won’t make that much of a difference in terms of how many points they get. They always get in the mid-90s for points anyway, which is a remarkable feat.

“He may have been brought in just to make that difference in those games where they just fell short, maybe more in the Champions League than the Premier League actually.

“He’ll change, he’ll evolve, he’s still a lot to learn, he’s a young player. He’ll learn off one of the greatest coaches in world football. He’ll bring things to his game.

“But he should also remember not to change too much. He is what he is. Powerful, his pace, the goals he gets…

“That’s what I’m intrigued with, how he fits into that Pep Guardiola style which is a bit more slow and technical than the end-to-end type of football you see in the Bundesliga.”

Liverpool and City have the most potent attacks in the division and the signing of the Norway international will only make them stronger.

He has the potential to spearhead their attack for the next decade which is certainly frightening, but we ourselves our set to confirm the signing of Benfica forward Darwin Nunez and strengthen our attacking options.

The 22-year-old Uruguay international has a impressive goalscoring record himself, netting 67 goals in 138 senior appearances during his career so far, including 34 goals in 41 outings for the Lisbon-based outfit last term.

We look set for another battle with City next season and will face the Citizens on July 30 in this season’s Community Shield.

