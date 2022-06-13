Darwin Nunez’s Benfica teammate predicts his biggest challenge at Liverpool: ‘The most important thing when you go there’

Darwin Nunez’s Benfica teammate, Adel Taarabt, has warned that the language barrier will be the Liverpool signing’s biggest obstacle to overcome at Anfield.

The Uruguayan international is set to travel to Merseyside today to finalise the £64m deal taking him away from the Portuguese top-flight.

“I think the language is the most important thing when you go there,” the former QPR star told talkSPORT (via Record).

The former Penarol hitman enjoyed a stellar prior campaign in the Primeira Liga, amassing 38 goal contributions in 41 games (across all competitions) this term.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano shares two major reasons why Man Utd failed in Darwin Nunez pursuit as Ten Hag ‘not disappointed’ to miss out

Provided that there is a willingness on the 22-year-old’s part to pick up the language, we can’t see there being any major concerns on the club’s part.

It should be remembered nonetheless that Portuguese is already spoken by a few key men in the Liverpool squad (not to mention among the coaches), which will play a big part in helping our latest addition transition smoothly to life in England.

There’s otherwise plenty of excitement over what Nunez could bring to the table at L4, with the Uruguayan international part of an exciting new era of attackers, including Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded