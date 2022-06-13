David Maddock drops Nunez medical update everyone’s been waiting for

It’s widely accepted among various reputable publications (and apparently the player himself) that Darwin Nunez is destined to sign on the dotted line and confirm his status as a Liverpool player in the near future.

The Uruguayan’s medical has already begun, according to a tweet from reliable Mirror reporter, David Maddock, the results of which won’t be seen until the morning tomorrow.

Darwin Nunez medical got underway at 11am. Expected to take best part of the afternoon, with results confirmed in morning. So no unveiling today, and technically not until July 1 when Portuguese transfer window opens. But #LFC anticipate a formal signing announcement tomorrow. — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) June 13, 2022

The former Almeria hitman is set to cost the Reds £64m up front with the remainder of the £85m transfer package potentially set to arise from add-ons.

READ MORE: (Images) Darwin Nunez drops huge Liverpool hint with telling online activity

The ex-Penarol striker has attracted serious attention from across Europe with his performances in the prior campaign in which he amassed a remarkable 38 goal contributions from 41 games in all competitions for Benfica.

It’s testament to the abilities of our recruitment team and, apparently, the ideal heir to transfer guru Michael Edwards in Julian Ward (not to forget the pull of Jurgen Klopp) that we’ve managed to beat out interest from the likes of Manchester United and Atletico Madrid to secure the signing in question.

With Sadio Mane looking set to depart this summer, we’ve acted with the haste required to address what will be a huge loss to the front-three once our Senegalese international (likely) joins Bayern Munich.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history