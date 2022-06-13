Enrique responds to fan online who tipped Haaland outscore Nunez next season

The signing of Darwin Nunez by Liverpool has many a fan questioning who will turn out to be the more prolific addition to the Premier League out of the Uruguayan and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

After popping the question himself on Twitter, Jose Enrique reminded one supporter that the Norwegian international was also joining from a different league ahead of the next campaign.

Haaland is coming from another league as well mate… — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) June 13, 2022

The former Benfica man amassed an impressive tally of 34 goals in 41 games, with the latter finding the net on 29 occasions in 30 games (both across all competitions).

READ MORE: Liverpool told Nunez a mix of two PL stars with 81 goals between them

One might fairly argue that the Bundesliga is a comparatively superior division to the Primeira Liga, though that shouldn’t detract from the prospect of how good a fit Nunez could turn out to be at Anfield.

The smooth transition of Luis Diaz from FC Porto should certainly act as a reminder that the Portuguese top-flight remains a top production line when it comes to attacking talent and beyond.

Haaland himself arrives having built up a stellar reputation with Borussia Dortmund, ticking a large box for Pep Guardiola’s men who missed out on a striker last summer.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded