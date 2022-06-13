Ex-Red brutally trolls Man Utd after Nunez transfer invites Klopp criticism

Jose Enrique has questioned Manchester United’s transfer policy after Paul Pogba was released on a free this summer.

The Spaniard’s tweet surfaced online in response to one report criticising Jurgen Klopp for comments made on the Frenchman in relation to the £64m signing of Darwin Nunez.

The difference we need to sell one of our best players in sadio mane to get Núñez and United spend it on pogba and 5 years after let him go for free again 😂 pic.twitter.com/78ex5wQDaR — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) June 13, 2022

The German had previously panned the Red Devils’ €100m acquisition of the former Juventus star, claiming he would he leave football if he was ever caught spending as much on one player.

The comments around the ex-Borussia Dortmund tactician are a little strange, to put it mildly – especially given the fact that the £85m figure includes the add-ons attached rather than encompassing purely the up front fee.

As Enrique rightly notes online, player sales are expected to help finance the move for the freescoring Uruguayan international, with Sadio Mane’s expected departure potentially set to provide at least half of the £64m fee.

The arguments against Klopp simply doesn’t track well in light of the club being well known for its sustainable transfer policy.

