Harry Kane responds to Liverpool’s Nunez signing with Premier League promise

Harry Kane has welcomed the challenge posed by Liverpool and Manchester City’s signings of Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland respectively, one he expects will improve him.

The race for the golden boot looks set to have become even more intriguing following the additions in question, with the likes of the Tottenham striker and current joint-holder Mo Salah sure to compete fiercely for the individual award.

“The Premier League has produced some top strikers from around the world for a number of years now,” the England skipper told reporters in comments relayed by BBC Sport.

“Every season I’ve been playing it has always been a tough battle. You expect the top strikers to want to play in the Premier League and with those two new signings that is going to be the case.

“It helps me as a player to have good competition. It drives me to improve and get better and I look forward to the challenge.”

The Uruguayan international posted impressive numbers in Portugal, registering 34 goals in 41 games (across all competitions & a goal every 82.97 minutes), a goal rate just exceeded by Borussia Dortmund’s old hitman who found the net 29 times in 30 games (a goal every 82.34 minutes).

There’s a great deal of debate as to which of the two players will come out on top in their maiden seasons in the English top-flight.

That’s a difficult question to answer given that both transfers will possibly encourage tactical rethinks from their respective managers, even if only slight ones.

On our end, the successful nature of Luis Diaz’s move to Anfield will give fans hope that Nunez can follow a similar path and light up the Premier League at his first attempt.

