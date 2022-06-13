(Images) Darwin Nunez drops huge Liverpool hint with telling online activity

Darwin Nunez appears to have confirmed his impending Liverpool move with his online activity, with the striker liking two posts relevant to his potential new outfit.

The Merseysiders have agreed a £64m transfer for the 22-year-old’s services according to a host of reliable reports.

Having registered 34 goals in 41 games this season, there’s rightly a great deal of intrigue surrounding the Reds’ latest acquisition from Portugual.

You can catch the images below, courtesy of Darwin Nunez’s Twitter account:

