‘It’s a shame’ – Ex-Red admits his disappointment at one aspect of Liverpool’s transfer business

Stewart Downing has admitted his disappointment at the fact Sadio Mane is reportedly set to leave the club for Bayern Munich this summer.

The 30-year-old labelled the Senegal international’s imminent departure as ‘a shame’ and revealed that the No. 10 is his ‘favourite Liverpool player’.

“Mane, at the minute, it looks like he’s going to leave, doesn’t it?” Downing told Sky Sports (via HITC).

“It’s a shame because I love Mane, he’s my favourite Liverpool player and he’s everything Klopp wants in this Liverpool team.

“His pressing, his goals and his assists. He’s a proper team player.”

The former Southampton man is attracting interest from the Bundesliga giants who have reportedly had two bids rejected by the Anfield outfit.

The Reds have already seeked replacements for the winger and are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguay international will cost the Merseysiders £85m and therefore become the club’s most expensive ever signing, surpassing the £75m paid to Southampton for Virgil van Dijk four and a half years ago.

Mane’s registered 120 goals and 38 assists in 269 appearances for the club and has won every major trophy possible during his time at the club.

He’s a club legend and will certainly be missed, but it’s now time for Nunez to make an impact at the club and show what he’s made of.

