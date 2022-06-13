Jamie Carragher admits Jurgen Klopp needed to ‘refresh’ his frontline and predicts the front three that Liverpool will start the campaign with

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher had admitted that he’s ‘sad’ to see Sadio Mane leave the Reds and break up the potent attacking trio he created alongside Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino, but the Sky Sports pundit claimed Jurgen Klopp did need to ‘refresh’ his frontline ahead of the new campaign.

Mane looks set to join Bayern Munich this summer whilst Uruguay international Darwin Nunez is on the verge of joining the Anfield outfit from Benfica in a move that could cost the club £85m.

“Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp normally get the recruitment right, certainly when they spend big and the type of figures we’re talking here that’s what they spent on the goalkeeper [Alisson] and [Virgil] van Dijk and they made a huge difference,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“Liverpool do need to refresh the frontline because of the age of that front three who have been absolutely fantastic for the last four or five years with Liverpool.

“It is sad to see it broken up in some ways but it had to come to an end sooner or later.

“With Sadio Mane looking like he’s going to move on, Liverpool had to do something and he’s the one they’ve identified.

“I think the start of next season Liverpool’s front three will be Salah, Nunez and Diaz on the left.”

READ MORE: Darwin Nunez stats compared to Haaland reveal impressive attribute that has been undersold

Michael Edwards, who left the club recently, deserves huge credit for the superb work he’s done in the transfer market in recent years whilst his replacement Julian Ward is already proving he’s a credible replacement with the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham already confirmed and Nunez on his way.

Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay is also expected to join the club during the summer window, with the Scottish outfit reportedly wanting £10.2m for the full-back that is set to arrive as an understudy for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

A front three of Salah, Nunez and Luis Diaz is frightening and almost guarantees goals.

The departure of Mane is of course disappointing but it appears that the Senegal international believes he’s achieved what he can at the club and it’s time to move on.

A new chapter is beginning for the Reds and we can’t wait for new campaign to get underway.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history