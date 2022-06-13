Journalist who broke Luis Diaz to Liverpool shares when fans can expect Nunez medical & Merseyside arrival

Liverpool will be set to welcome their latest signing, Darwin Nunez, to Merseyside ‘in the next few hours’, at which point he is due to undergo a medical and sign a long-term contract.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Pipe Sierra, with the journalist sharing Benfica’s official statement on the matter of their star man’s exit from the Primeira Liga.

A deal including a £64m up front fee, with the remainder of the £85m transfer package coming in the form of add-ons, was agreed for the 22-year-old’s services as the Reds beat out competition from league rivals Manchester United.

It’s a remarkable piece of negotiating from us to keep the up front cost to £64m – a huge chunk of which could be taken care of by the sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich should we get something close to the £42.5m asking price set.

Signing for six years too means the future of our forward line with Diogo Jota (25) and Luis Diaz (25) is well and truly assured as Jurgen Klopp builds the next era of players.

