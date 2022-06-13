Liverpool fans will be blown away by the reported salary Sadio Mane was demanding to remain at Anfield next season

Bayern Munich-bound Sadio Mane was reportedly demanding £83m per year to remain at Liverpool this summer.

The Senegal international is expected to leave Anfield for the Allianz Arena after the Reds refused to meet his wage demands of a reported £400,000 per week, that’s according to the Mirror (via Caught Offside).

The former Southampton man views himself as one of the best players in the world in his position and is therefore demanding a wage that matches his worth to the club.

The winger played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s impressive campaign as they took their quadruple hopes right down to the wire – he netted 23 goals and registered five assists in 51 appearances (across all competitions).

The Bundesliga giants are believed to be willing to pay Mane £360,000 a week to join them whilst the man that is expected to arrive on Merseyside and replace our No. 10 is Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguay international will be announced as a Liverpool player later this week after a deal with Benfica was agreed – the initial fee for the 22-year-old will be £64m, with a further £21m available in performance based add-ons.

Mo Salah will see his contract expire at the end of next season so the club will be therefore attempting to avoid a similar situation to Mane’s with the Egyptian King in 12 months time.

There’s yet to be any progress in negotiations regarding a new deal for our No. 11 but he has already confirmed that he will remain on Merseyside for the upcoming campaign.

That is of course good news for all involved with the Anfield outfit, but it means the 29-year-old could leave the club on a free transfer next year.

That will frighten some Liverpool supporters, but for now they just need to enjoy watching the former AS Roma man whilst he’s still at top of his game.

Jurgen Klopp’s attack may look slightly different next season with Mane in the starting XI, but he still has enough quality at his disposal to ensure the Reds are as competitive as possible on all fronts.

