Liverpool told Nunez a mix of two PL stars with 81 goals between them

Adel Taarabt has compared Darwin Nunez to two reputable Uruguayan attackers in Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez.

The pair both featured in the English top-flight for relatively brief periods, amassing 12 and 69 Premier League goals respectively for Manchester United and Liverpool.

“Darwin has a mix of [Edinson] Cavani and [Luis] Suarez, he can jump, he can go behind, for me he’s a mix of both,” the 33-year-old told talkSPORT. “I mean 34 goals, six in the Champions League, two against Barcelona, Bayern Munich and two against Liverpool and he’s 22-years-old.”

The former Penarol hitman is reportedly travelling to Merseyside today to finalise a £64m deal that should see him trade Benfica for Liverpool Football Club, medical dependent.

READ MORE: Darwin Nunez’s Benfica teammate predicts his biggest challenge at Liverpool: ‘The most important thing when you go there’

Fans will certainly be hoping to get the freescoring Cavani from his Napoli and PSG days, and a goal record at Anfield even close to Suarez’s three years at the club will be a welcome sight.

In a move that could jump up to £85m in total value, should the conditions of the add-ons be met, it’s fair to say that our recruitment team are somewhat confident that Nunez will prove to be a clear success under Jurgen Klopp.

As arguably one of the two top talents in the Primeira Liga along with another fellow Liverpool signing in Luis Diaz, we’re greatly excited to witness the next evolution of the forward line, of which the 22-year-old will hopefully be a crucial part.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded