Real Madrid looking to repeat Tchouameni swoop & beat Liverpool to another key target

Real Madrid have reportedly lined up Liverpool-linked midfielder Jude Bellingham up as a transfer target for next year.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from @MadridXtra, with the account citing a claim from Madrid-based journalist, @PacojoSER.

🚨🥇| Real Madrid want Jude Bellingham to reinforce the midfield in 2023. The operation would cost around €80m. @PacojoSER pic.twitter.com/djTm8uKAFc — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 13, 2022

The Merseysiders are thought to be seriously interested in the teenage sensation, though a move on Jurgen Klopp’s outfit’s side isn’t expected until the next summer window.

It’s news that will no doubt invite a chorus of frustrated sighs from fans of the FA Cup and League Cup-holders, especially after Los Blancos snapped up another of our targets in Aurelien Tchouameni, with the Frenchman opting for a switch to the Bernabeu despite receiving a call from our German tactician.

With the midfield ageing – Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner are in their 30s, and Fabinho will turn 29 this coming season – it’s absolutely critical that quality additions are identified and secured across this summer window and the next.

After missing out on the former Monaco holding midfielder, Ibrahim Sangare is one of several targets to have been identified, though news on that particular front has somewhat dried up of late.

By Liverpool’s secretive standards, that’s not necessarily a bad sign, of course, and we’d hope that a move to L4 would be a more attractive prospect to a player who has repeatedly shared his adoration for Reds legend Steven Gerrard.

