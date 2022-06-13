Reece James makes Trent defensive statement amid criticism of Liverpool fullback

Reece James has come out in support of Trent Alexander-Arnold amid criticism of the latter when it comes to selection for the right-back spot in the England starting-XI.

Kyle Walker has often been favoured over the pair when it comes to Gareth Southgate’s chosen selection for the Three Lions, with some quick to point out flaws in the No.66’s defensive game.

“I make mistakes as well. I gave away a penalty against Hungary so we are both still learning our trade,” the Englishman was quoted as saying by GOAL.

“Liverpool have 95 per cent of the ball and he defends less than I have to.

“People have a lot of stuff to say and don’t really know the game. Trent is a great player.”

The Reds defender enjoyed a somewhat successful campaign under Jurgen Klopp at club level, securing both the League Cup and FA Cup but falling short in the Champions League final and missing out on the English top-flight title by a point.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Darwin Nunez’s Penarol trainer drops exciting Liverpool claim & shares the inside track on his early development in Uruguay

The notion that our right-back’s defensive ability is in any way lacking is a frustrating argument without much in the way of factual backing that has persisted over the years.

Regardless, with the national side having been found to be missing some creative ingenuity at times, it makes little sense how often the 23-year-old’s vision and delivery is overlooked by the England manager.

It will offer some relief to Klopp and the medical department, of course, after such an intense number of games across all competitions.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded