(Video) Portuguese football expert explains why Darwin Nunez may struggle to perform at Liverpool next season

Portuguese football expert Pedro Sepulveda has claimed that Liverpool-bound Darwin Nunez may struggle to perform at the Anfield outfit due to the pressure that will be generated as a result of his price-tag.

The Uruguay international will cost the Reds an initial £64m, but that fee may rise to £85m with a number of potential add-ons included in the deal with his current club Benfica.

The 22-year-old is expected to be announced as a Liverpool player this week in a move that would see him surpass Virgil van Dijk as the club’s most expensive player – the Merseysiders paid £75m to Southampton for the Dutchman in 2018.

Sepulveda described the transfer fee as ‘the worst point’ of the deal after revealing Nunez struggled in his first season in Portugal after moving to Lisbon from Spanish second division outfit Almeria.

The £35m move saw him become the most expensive signing in the history of Portuguese football and he managed to net just five goals in 28 appearances during the 2020/21 season.

The Uruguayan suspended his social media accounts during his first season at Benfica as a result of his slow start at the club and the criticism he was receiving from supporters.

Nunez’s Benfica teammate, Adel Taarabt, has warned that the language barrier will be the Liverpool signing’s biggest obstacle to overcome at Anfield, but we’ll just have to wait and see how the forwards fares in the coming months.

