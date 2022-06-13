(Video) Portuguese transfer insider’s Nunez update exposes huge gulf between Liverpool & Man Utd

Pedro Sepulveda has shared that Manchester United had attempted to snatch Darwin Nunez away from Liverpool by outbidding the Reds for his signature.

The Portuguese journalist noted that Liverpool remained a far more attractive option out of the two Premier League outfits for the Uruguayan regardless, with the 22-year-old now in the process of completing a medical for his potential new side.

The former Penarol star should, medical pending, move to join Jurgen Klopp’s side for a £64m up front fee, which could rise to £85m in total if the conditions of the add-ons attached are met.

