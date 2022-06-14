Darwin Nunez finally officially signs for Liverpool from Benfica

In news that nobody saw coming, Darwin Nunez has officially signed for Liverpool – as has been announced by the club.

From Uruguayan, to Portuguese, to the English and everywhere inbetween’s press, we’ve had ‘confirmation’ that the 22-year-old was due to sign for the club any day now but it has finally become official.

The Uruguayan arrives from Benfica and the club have confirmed: ‘Liverpool FC have completed the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance.

‘The Uruguayan forward has signed a long-term contract with the Reds after finalising personal terms and completing a medical at the AXA Training Centre’.

There has been no mention of a fee from the club but that won’t do much to stop other clubs from reporting how expensive the deal is or isn’t, with up front and add-on payments swirling online.

Whatever it is though, we know that the fee is a big one and that Jurgen Klopp has heavily invested in a player to lead the line for the foreseeable future.

Regardless of all this though, we have a new player and FSG have heavily invested into ensuring we landed a marquee player early in this window.

