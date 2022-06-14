Darwin Nunez Man United snub shows that ‘Liverpool are a more attractive proposition’ says ex-Old Trafford man

Manchester United had hoped to sign Darwin Nunez but as soon as Liverpool showed their interest, there was only one destination for the Uruguayan.

Speaking with CaughtOffside, Luke Chadwick said: “It’s a really strong statement of intent from Liverpool and a good signing for them.

“I remember seeing his performances against Liverpool in the Champions League and he really excelled in those games.

“He offers something a bit different, he’s quite a traditional number 9, rather than Liverpool’s goal-scorers of recent years who play out wide, or Roberto Firmino in that false-9 role.

“I think it makes them stronger, and it was important to make that signing given that Sadio Mane is moving out of the club. It’s important as well in terms of Manchester City announcing the signing of Erling Haaland.

“It shows where United are at this moment in time, sadly. If you’re a player coming from overseas at this moment in time, unfortunately, Liverpool are a more attractive proposition.

“Nunez has shown he’s got to the potential to be a really successful Premier League player, so it’s a disappointment for United to miss out. But it’s not surprising at all really, considering the direction Liverpool are going in, in comparison to United.”

It’s a bitter pill to swallow for supporters of our great rivals but there really is no contest, in terms of which team a player would rather play for at the moment.

For the 22-year-old, his head was immediatley turned by interest from Jurgen Klopp and that all but ended a bidding war for his services.

We still needed to agree a fee for a player, which holds us back in other possible deals, but there aren’t many (or any) better destinations than Anfield right now.

