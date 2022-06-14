Darwin Nunez on being ‘proud and happy’ about the praise he received from Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk selected Darwin Nunez as one of the top five toughest opponents he’s ever faced and the forward has responded to the comments.

Speaking to the club website, the 22-year-old said: ‘It’s really nice when another player speaks so positively about you and, of course, Van Dijk is a really quick and strong player.

‘The fact that he spoke really well of me was something I was really proud about and happy. So, yes, I’m proud of the effort and the hard work that I put in’.

It’s great to know that there’s already a high level of mutual respect between two of our players, something that will surely be soon shared by many others in the dressing room.

The fact that our No.4 made that claim before the Uruguayan signed for us, makes it even more impressive and rewarding for the former Benfica man.

Now it’s up to our new No.27 to go and show the rest of the Premier League and European defenders why he’s one of the best attackers in the game right now.

