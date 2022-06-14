Darwin Nunez on the ‘incredible atmosphere’ he experienced at Anfield and now looking forward to calling it home

Darwin Nunez has experienced Anfield as an opponent but he has expressed his excitement about doing so as a home player from now on.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 22-year-old said: ‘I’ve played against Liverpool and I’ve seen them in lots of games in the Champions League, and it’s my style of play. There are some great players here and I think it’s going to suit my style of play here. As I say, I’ve watched quite a lot and it’s a very big club and I hope I can give everything that I’ve got in order to help the team.

‘It was a spectacular experience seeing what the fans are like in the stadium. It’s an incredible atmosphere. I think Liverpool have got absolutely everything – good players and supporters who really help the team at certain points in the game. So, yes, I think it is a very big club and it’s going to be great here.

‘Like I was telling you, the atmosphere at that game was absolutely fantastic. Coming up against these great players is a great experience for me because it’s something you dream about as a boy. Playing there was an incredible experience and at that moment, I said to myself, ‘It must be great to actually play here.’

‘Playing here at Liverpool, a massive team, and now I’m here for real and I’m grateful to the fans and the club for giving me this fantastic opportunity’.

It’s going to be a different experience for our new No.27 next time that he steps out on our home turf as a Liverpool player and when he listens to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ but as his own anthem.

If we have a good season, it will mean that the Uruguayan has played well and that he will also experience some huge atmospheres throughout the campaign – something we all hope will come to fruition.

