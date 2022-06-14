Darwin Nunez sends classy message to Benfica supporters as his move to Liverpool is officially confirmed

Darwin Nunez has finally been able to say goodbye to Benfica, as his move to Liverpool was officially confirmed.
Writing on his Twitter account, the 22-year-old said: ‘I have no words to thank the supporters of Benfica, have no doubts that you will always be part of my family.
‘I arrived alone, but I leave with the love and support that these two years have given me. My family and I are eternally grateful’.
It was a touch of class from the Uruguayan and it clearly shows that he will always hold a special place for the Portuguese side, where he spent two seasons.
This is now the fourth club in four years for our new No.27, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise since leaving Penarol in 2019.
Now his next move has seen him arrive at the top table of European football and on a six-year deal, we should be ready to build a strong bond with our new front man.
You can view the message from Nunez via @Darwinn99 on Twitter:
Não tenho palavras para agradecer aos adeptos do @SLBenfica, não tenham dúvidas que sempre vão ser parte de minha família.
Cheguei só mas parto com o carinho e com todo o apoio que me deram estes dois anos. Minha família e eu estamos eternamente agradecidos
Glorioso SLB! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/uLpYRF4fIn
— Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) June 14, 2022
