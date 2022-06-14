Darwin Nunez sums up his move to Liverpool with a four-word post that illustrates his joy at arriving on Merseyside

Darwin Nunez has had his career plastered over every news outlet around the world of late but has now been able to have his say.

Taking to his Twitter account after a long day in Kirkby, the 22-year-old wrote: ‘Dreams do come true’.

Also writing in his native language, the new No.27 said: ‘Dreaming like a child!’, which shows how much this move means to him.

It’s going to be a big step up for the 6’2″ forward and he will be hoping to repay the faith shown in him by Jurgen Klopp and FSG.

The former Benfica man will now be able to enjoy a summer break, before being able to start his first pre-season with the Reds.

The hard work isn’t far away for our new goal scoring hero and he needs to ensure that he rests up, ahead of what will surely be another entertaining season for us fans and the players on the pitch.

Soñando como un niño! 🙌🏼 Dreams do come true ♥️ pic.twitter.com/RoDhGw79Un — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) June 14, 2022

