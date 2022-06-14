Darwin Nunez’s shirt number confirmed as he takes over the legacy of a striking great

Now that Darwin Nunez’s signing has been confirmed, as has the shirt number that he will wear for Liverpool.

In a swift change of ownership, Divock Origi’s current squad number has been taken by the 22-year-old – despite his contract not ending until the end of the month.

There’s no issue in terms of registration because the Belgian will be gone before the season starts but there are certainly some big shoes to fill for the Uruguayan.

The official confirmation of the former Benfica’s man’s squad number came on the club’s website: ‘Darwin Nunez will wear the No.27 shirt for Liverpool.

‘Nunez has chosen to sport the No.27 jersey, which was most recently worn – and is being vacated this summer – by Divock Origi.

‘The Uruguay international wears ‘Darwin 27’ on the back of his shirt’.

It will undoubtedly become a fan favourite over the summer and there will be plenty of kids asking for our new hero to be adorning the back of their shirts.

