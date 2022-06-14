Fabrizio Romano drops Nunez medical update that will excite Liverpool fans

Darwin Nunez’s move to Liverpool appears to be nearing full completion as Fabrizio Romano reports that the Uruguayan ‘will complete his medicals’ without issue.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from the trusted Italian reporter after the Merseysiders agreed a fee of £64m up front for the Primeira Liga hitman, which could rise to £85m if the conditions of the add-ons attached are met.

Liverpool are progressing in talks with Aberdeen for Calvin Ramsay. Personal terms agreed as fullback wants LFC move, work in progress to get it done with add-ons in the agreement. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #LFC Darwin Núñez will complete his medicals as new Liverpool player today – no issues. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2022

The ex-Penarol striker enjoyed a stellar campaign last term with Benfica, registering 38 goal contributions across 41 games (in all competitions).

The signing of Nunez, should it indeed go ahead as planned without complications arising, represents something of a shift in the makeup of our forward line ahead of the next season.

With Sadio Mane having moved centrally to accommodate Luis Diaz on the left-wing, the 22-year-old is theoretically a direct replacement, though he appears to be an altogether different kind of threat in the box.

Jurgen Klopp is certainly well-known for favouring constant evolution in his sides to ensure that his team can’t be quickly ‘worked out’ by opposition outfits.

