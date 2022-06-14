Former Liverpool director reaches agreement to takeover Olympique Lyon for $600m, 12 years after Anfield departure

Tom Hicks and George Gillett plagued Liverpool with debt and lies, now their family name is set to live on with another ownership in France.

As reported by Tribal Football: ‘The son of former Liverpool owner George Gillett is buying Olympique Lyon.

‘Foster Gillett has reached an agreement to become Lyon’s majority shareholder, says L’Equipe.

‘Gillett Jr. was a director at Liverpool during his father’s turbulent reign as part-owner with the equally controversial Tom Hicks, after they bought the club in February 2007. The American duo departed Anfield in October 2010 with both partners falling out with each other over the running of the club, and sold Liverpool to Fenway Sports Group.

‘Gillett Jr.’s net worth is around $700m and he will take over a Lyon side that have just finished eighth in Ligue 1 and haven’t won a trophy in more than 10 years.

‘He has reportedly reached an agreement worth $600m with current Lyon owner and president Jean-Michel Aulas, who has owned the club since 1987’.

If it’s anything like the turbulent time that his father spent as owner of our club, then we can only send our well wishes to Lyon and hope that they fare better than we did.

You can’t always judge a son by their father but seeing as Foster held a role as director at Anfield, it’s fair to assume he had some role in the management of our club.

We’ll see what happens in France but we can’t ignore that we got some much better owners off the back of their disastrous predecessors, so maybe it will be worth it for them in the end…

