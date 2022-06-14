Jurgen Klopp on the ‘decisiveness and ambition’ shown to sign ‘wonderful’ Darwin Nunez who has ‘so much potential’

Jurgen Klopp is clearly delighted to have been able to sign Darwin Nunez for Liverpool and couldn’t conceal his glee.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 54-year-old said: “This is super news, really super news, I’m very grateful to everyone at the club for making it happen. We’ve shown decisiveness and ambition in equal measure.

“Darwin is a wonderful player; already really good but so much potential to get even better. That’s why it’s so exciting, to be honest. His age, his desire, his hunger to be even better than he currently is. His belief in our project and what we are looking to do as a club.

READ MORE: Trent Alexander-Arnold sends four-word message to Darwin Nunez as his arrival from Benfica is made official

“He is as excited by us as we are by him, which makes for a great relationship, when you appreciate each other’s strengths. That is certainly the case here. He thinks we suit him and we believe he is the right fit for us – so let’s do it.

“He has all the pieces we look for. He can set a tempo, he brings energy, he can threaten space from central and wide areas. He is aggressive and dynamic with his movement.

“He plays without fear, he’s powerful. I know he will excite our supporters.

“It’s important we all recognise we are getting a ‘work in progress’ with Darwin. He recognises that himself, for sure. I love how much focus and humility he has.

“We have wonderful attacking options already and he becomes part of that now. So there is no pressure on him at all. He signs for a very long time and we intend to nurture his talent and see it grow.

“He’s the latest addition to the wonderful LFC family and I’m sure our supporters will make him feel at home from the first moment he has the Liver bird on his chest.”

Despite what some supporters may think of them, the German is clearly a big fan of FSG and their help in facilitating this deal for the 22-year-old.

It certainly wasn’t a cheap one but it was also clearly one that our boss was very eager to get completed, not only for now but for the future too.

Reportedly signing on a six-year deal means that the new No.27 is here to stay for a long time and let’s hope for a good time too.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history