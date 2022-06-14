Liverpool set to unveil next summer signing, confirms Fabrizio Romano, as Nunez update dropped

With Liverpool learning of the expected departure of Sadio Mane, fans had every right to express concern about the future of the forward line.

However, the soon-to-be addition of Darwin Nunez – with Fabrizio Romano tweeting that the Uruguayan is set to be unveiled today – has yet again demonstrated the quick thinking of the Reds’ recruitment team in securing a potential replacement.

Aurelién Tchouaméni and Darwin Núñez have both completed the final part of medical tests today morning. All good for both deals to proceed. 🩺🏁 #transfers Núñez has signed his contract with Liverpool until June 2028 – same for Tchouaméni with Real Madrid, to be unveiled today. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2022

The Senegalese international would appear set for a switch to Bavaria, with Bayern Munich particularly keen on securing the experience of the Champions League and Premier League winner.

READ MORE: Joyce & Castles share exact breakdown of £85m transfer package taking Nunez to Liverpool

The loss of Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid will somewhat sting, though it shouldn’t detract from the fact that we’ve responded well to Manchester City’s acquisition of Erling Haaland with the likely signing of one of Europe’s most exciting attacking talents.

We’d expect the pursuit of a potential midfield addition to continue throughout the remainder of the window despite some reports to the contrary, though further updates on that front have not proven to be forthcoming as of yet.

That’s not to say that we have poor options currently in the middle of the park, with Harvey Elliott due another crack at breaking into the first-XI on a regular basis and Fabio Carvalho capable of playing in midfield (though destined for the forward line next term).

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history