Nunez concession played a part in convincing Liverpool to pay big transfer fee for Benfica hitman – Paul Joyce

Liverpool were reportedly willing to commit to Darwin Nunez’s £64m up front fee partly due to the striker not being one of the club’s highest earners from the off.

This update comes courtesy of reliable journalist Paul Joyce after the Merseysiders successfully brokered terms with Benfica, agreeing £21m worth of add-ons.

“Ward has been holding talks with Rui Costa, the Benfica president, and Rui Pedro Braz, the sporting director, in an attempt to persuade the Portuguese club to lower their guaranteed asking price of €80 million and restructure add-ons of €20 million,” the reporter wrote for The Times.

“That has now been achieved, with Núñez’s desire to play for Jürgen Klopp meaning that an auction did not develop, with Manchester United having also been keen on the player.

“Personal terms on a six-year contract will not be a problem and that Núñez will not be one of the highest earners at the club is a reason why Liverpool will pay such a significant transfer fee.”

The Reds have already agreed the transfer of Fulham’s highly-rated teenager, Fabio Carvalho, with another well-respected prospect in the form of Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay likewise expected to commit his future to Jurgen Klopp’s men in the coming days.

With us having agreed a long-term contract for the centre-forward (who is capable of filing out on the left-flank), it should mean potentially reduced complications in contract renewal talks down the line given that Nunez isn’t starting off on major wages to begin with.

It’s one major obstacle we’ve yet to overcome as far as Mo Salah is concerned, with the club due to enter into another round of negotiations.

Though it won’t bear thinking about for many a fan in light of the Egyptian King’s importance, of course, a move for the former Almeria hitman will give supporters some hope that Julian Ward can source another top addition to the forward line next summer should the worst come to pass.

