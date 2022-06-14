Paul Joyce pinpoints exact moment Klopp knew he wanted to sign Darwin Nunez – not during Liverpool’s quarter-final v Benfica

Jurgen Klopp is said to have fallen ‘in love’ with the prospect of adding Darwin Nunez to his Liverpool squad after reviewing footage of the striker’s efforts in the Champions League group stages and against Ajax in the round of 16.

This comes courtesy of a report from Paul Joyce for The Times, with the highly-rated Uruguayan international going on to score two goals across both legs against the Merseysiders.

The latter progressed through to the semi-finals, beating Villarreal to set up an ill-fated clash with Real Madrid in Paris.

Though some still view the 22-year-old as a signing not yet ready for the rigours of Premier League football, Nunez already boasts some impressive European pedigree from the prior European campaign alone.

There will inevitably be some ironing out of rough edges conducted by the coaching staff in pre-season as the former Penarol man adapts to life under Jurgen Klopp.

However, there’s plenty still to be excited about when it comes to what the forward could achieve in an increasingly youthful selection of front-three stars.

