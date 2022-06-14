Joyce & Castles share exact breakdown of £85m transfer package taking Nunez to Liverpool

Darwin Nunez will be officially confirmed as a Liverpool player this summer barring any unfortunate, unforeseen circumstances after the Reds agreed on a deal with Benfica.

The Uruguayan international will transfer to Merseyside on a £64m up front fee which could rise to £85m, according to Paul Joyce and Duncan Castles, should the particular conditions attached to £21m worth of add-ons be satisfied.

“Julian Ward, Liverpool’s director of football, has been in Portugal over the weekend to secure the transfer, which could make the 22-year-old the most expensive player in the club’s history,” the reporters wrote for The Times. “Liverpool will pay €75 million (£64 million) for Núñez with a potential further £12.8 million linked to appearances and £8.5 million based on the forward performing in a successful team.”

The former Penarol hitman is set to agree a six-year deal keeping him at the club until the summer of 2028, two years after Jurgen Klopp’s refreshed contract is due to expire.

The obsession with reporting the potential transfer of Nunez as an £85m deal is somewhat bizarre given the clarity around the separation of up front fee and add-ons.

The fact that such claim have been used to support a narrative that Jurgen Klopp is a hypocrite (following his Paul Pogba comments) is even stranger still.

Given that fees well in excess of £64m were touted by some – indeed, Benfica’s ex-president even suggested he wouldn’t have let the striker leave Portugal for less than £125m – it seems a superb piece of business from our recruitment team, particularly given the increasing likelihood of Sadio Mane swapping Anfield for the Allianz Arena in the near futurte.

