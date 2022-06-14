‘Personal terms agreed’ – Liverpool line up third summer signing in fresh transfer update from Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool appear set for a relatively smooth transfer window as far as their dealings are (mostly) concerned, with ‘personal terms agreed’ for Aberdeen fullback, Calvin Ramsay.

Fabrizio Romano shared the update in question on Twitter, with the Italian journalist confirming the inclusion of add-ons in the prospective deal.

Liverpool are progressing in talks with Aberdeen for Calvin Ramsay. Personal terms agreed as fullback wants LFC move, work in progress to get it done with add-ons in the agreement. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #LFC Darwin Núñez will complete his medicals as new Liverpool player today – no issues. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2022

The highly-rated teen has been tipped to act as first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold’s understudy as the Reds look to replicate the quality cover available at the opposite flank in the form of Greek international, Kostas Tsimikas.

READ MORE: ‘Three clubs have opened talks’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms yet another first-team Liverpool star ‘will leave’ Anfield this summer

Elsewhere, we appear increasingly close to an official announcement of the signing of Benfica hitman Darwin Nunez, having already agreed the transfer of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

Both additions will file out in the forward line next term, though the latter is expected to be a long-term addition to the midfield.

Ideally, of course, we could use at least one addition in the middle of the park to bring down the average age of a playing department that includes three stars in their 30s in Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history