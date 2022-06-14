(Photo) Darwin Nunez appears to have been snapped outside AXA training centre ahead of official announcement

Darwin Nunez appears to have been spotted taking a photo outside the AXA training centre as reports emerge of the Uruguayan having completed his medical without complications.

The Uruguayan arrived on Merseyside with Liverpool having agreed on the structure of a transfer with Benfica.

The 22-year-old impressed in the Primeira Liga last term, registering 34 goals in 41 games (across all competitions).

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of The Anfield Talk:

Happy Darwin Day 😎 pic.twitter.com/noPBTcWNKb — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) June 14, 2022