Portugal provide injury update on Diogo Jota after the forward voices “muscle complaints” for his national side

Diogo Jota is still playing football and the long season has taken its toll, with a fresh injury complaint.

The Portuguese national team provided an update on our No.20 (via injury analyst Ben Dinnery): ‘The Portuguese Football Federation confirms Diogo Jota presented with “muscle complaints” following the 1-0 Nations League defeat to Switzerland on Sunday.

“Liverpool have been informed after “an exam in Geneva revealed a thigh injury”.

It really is absurd that so many footballers are still playing, especially after a long grueling season and ahead of a campaign that starts earlier, finishes later and contains a World Cup in the middle.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad will be looking to compete on four fronts again in the next season but without a proper break, is that even going to be possible?

The treatment of the players is abhorrent and now we will have to wait and hope that the former Wolves man isn’t too seriously injured, weeks away from the start of pre-season.

