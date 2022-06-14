Sadio Mane’s decision to leave Liverpool has ‘forced’ the club into making a Darwin Nunez ‘gamble’ says ex-Red

Liverpool are set to announce the arrival of Darwin Nunez and departure of Sadio Mane but one ex-Red thinks that the decision to bring the Uruguayan in, is a gamble.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast, Stephen Warnock said: “I think they may have been forced into taking a gamble because of Mane’s decision to leave.

“They might have waited an extra season but have had to do something this year.

“But I’m excited about him coming. I saw him first hand against Liverpool last season and he’s different to what they have at the moment.

“Look at the variety of goals he scores. It will allow them to change their style and it’ll be really interesting to see what Klopp does this season.”

There’s never guaranteed success with any transfer but it does seem very unlikely that the decision to sign the 22-year-old has been one that has been rushed or ill-prepared.

Losing someone of the stature of our No.10 will always affect a club but we have made the decision that the 34-goal man from Benfica is a perfect replacement.

They may not be like-for-like players but Jurgen Klopp will have a plan to ensure our team is as potent up top, even without the Senegalese attacker.

