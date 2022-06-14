‘The big problem’ – Liverpool to respond to Real Madrid’s Bellingham transfer plan with huge statement of intent – report

Liverpool are expected to counter Real Madrid’s potential bid of £78m with an offer worth £86.6m for the services of Jude Bellingham in the next summer window.

This comes courtesy of a report from Spanish outlet, Cadena Ser, with the publication claiming that Borussia Dortmund remain determined to not lose the midfielder this year having already sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

The Reds are said to be interested in the prospect of adding to the midfield after agreeing a move with Benfica for Darwin Nunez.

Whilst fans would be right to point out that Liverpool are hardly lacking for quality when it comes to our options in the middle of the park, especially with the likes of Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho (the latter of which is intended for the forward line initially) likely to be handed chances.

That being said, a further influx of potential would be more than welcomed in order to offset the growing average age of the department in question.

At 18 years of age (set to turn 19 at the end of June), Bellingham would represent arguably the cream of the crop when it comes to prospective talent, and one that Jurgen Klopp and Co. would no doubt not wish to see join Aurelien Tchouameni at the Bernabeu.

