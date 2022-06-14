‘The feeling at the club…’ – Fabrizio Romano shares further details on Mane’s future amid heavy Bayern links

Sadio Mane is expected to depart Liverpool in the near future, with the Reds awaiting an improved offer from Bayern Munich.

Fabrizio Romano noted in a tweet that the Bavarians are feeling ‘more than optimistic’ about the prospect of getting their man this summer.

More on Sadio Mané deal. Bayern are ready with a new official proposal as reported on Sunday: talks ongoing to reach full agreement. 🚨🇸🇳 #Bayern The feeling at the club is more than optimistic, they are convinced Mané will play for FC Bayern next season. #LFC https://t.co/8B7Ep7teZP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2022

Julian Nagelsmann’s outfit will need to do far better than their disrespectful second offer, of course, with the Merseysiders expecting a fee up front far closer to the £42.5m valuation desired.

An amount in the region of £40m would be significant as far as our hopes of quickly recouping the £64m initial outlay for the signing of Darwin Nunez is concerned.

With the midfield in need of being addressed this window, if possible, one might imagine that player sales may very well influence whether we engage in any further serious dealings before the market draws to a close.

Our interest in Aurelien Tchouameni suggests, perhaps, that we do indeed have the cash to spend if an appropriate target is identified (and a degree of confidence that the right number of sales will be made to help balance the books).

Who that might be remains yet to be seen and there indications that we are more than prepared to be patient, even if that should mean waiting a year, to bring in the right man.

