‘Three clubs have opened talks’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms yet another first-team Liverpool star ‘will leave’ Anfield this summer

Sadio Mane appears set to be joined by Taki Minamino in departing Liverpool this summer as the Japanese international explores the possibility of increased minutes elsewhere.

This comes courtesy of an update on Twitter from Fabrizio Romano, with the reporter noting that three clubs have already expressed an interest.

Takumi Minamino will leave Liverpool this summer, plan hasn’t changed. Three clubs have opened talks to explore potential permanent move – Minamino’s gonna decide soon. 🇯🇵 #LFC Price tag for Minamino deal will be around €17m. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2022

The former RB Salzburg ace enjoyed a prolific campaign for the Reds in the domestic cups, scoring seven goals across the FA Cup and League cup as Jurgen Klopp’s men secured both pieces of silverware.

With Divock Origi calling time on his Anfield career and taking advantage of his expired contract to pursue a switch to the Serie A with AC Milan, some had hoped that the 27-year-old would be the man to fill the Belgian’s shoes in the squad.

Whilst it would be a massive shame to lose such a significant squad player, Minamino is certainly more than entitled to secure a greater degree of playing time if he can find it beyond the borders of Merseyside.

He’ll be fondly remembered here at Anfield for his contributions (last term especially) and we’ll wish him nothing but the best of luck.

