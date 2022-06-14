Trent Alexander-Arnold sends four-word message to Darwin Nunez as his arrival from Benfica is made official

Now the deal has become official, Darwin Nunez has begun to be welcomed to Liverpool by his new teammates.

The first man on the scene was Trent Alexander-Arnold, who took to his Twitter account to write: ‘Welcome to Liverpool! @Darwinn99 How may I assist you? 😜’.

It’s a simple message from our No.66 and you don’t have to be much of a betting man to assume that he will provide several assists to our new No.27.

The Uruguyan is set for many similar messages from teammates, coaches and supporters of his new club, as he’s allowed time to settle into life on Merseyside ahead of pre-season.

For now, the 22-year-old can bask in having the support of our right-back who looks very eager to send his first cross onto the head of the former Benfica man.

If it’s anything like the last campaign for the 6’2″ forward, then the Scouser in our team will be aiming to help him at least 34 times.

You can view the message from Alexander-Arnold to Nunez via @TrentAA on Twitter:

