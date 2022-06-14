(Video) All of Darwin Nunez’s assists since moving to Europe illustrates his unselfish nature in front of goal

Liverpool fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Darwin Nunez but this video may help whet the appetite in the meantime.

The 22-year-old will have gained a lot of attention for his 34-goal campaign last season but he has many other strings to his bow, such as his assist record.

Across his professional club and international career, the Uruguayan has played 149 games, scored 70 goals and recorded 20 assists.

Thanks to Reddit user u/only-shallow, Reds can now watch every assist he has recorded since his move to Europe three season ago.

Three of which were for Almería and the rest for Benfica, the 6″2 forward is a threat to defences in many different ways and this video helps demonstrate this.

If he is to fill the boots of Bobby Firmino and play centrally for Jurgen Klopp’s side, our supporters have been used to a very unselfish man plying his trade there in the past seven years.

You can watch the video of Nunez’s assists via Reddit user u/only-shallow:

