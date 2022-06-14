(Video) Ex-Red on “the worst experience I’ve ever had in my life” leaving Liverpool but now using that to teach the next generation

Adam Morgan left Liverpool in 2014 and hasn’t enjoyed the career he seemed destined to enjoy but has now turned to coaching.

Speaking on a video posted to his Twitter account, the 28-year-old said: “Playing at Liverpool from a young age was the best experience I’ve ever had in my life and losing that was the worst experience I’ve ever had in my life.

“I’ve experienced great, great highs in my life and also great lows and I don’t want to be just your son’s or daughter’s football coach, what I want to do is to give them life lessons during training sessions”.

READ MORE: Former Liverpool director reaches agreement to takeover Olympique Lyon for $600m, 12 years after Anfield departure

With his new venture into coaching with Adam Morgan Elite Coaching, the Scouser is helping to ensure that his legacy in football is not defined by leaving his boyhood club but by helping others.

By posting the video, the former forward is looking to build his coaching business and make it the best around for young footballers.

It takes a lot to do what he has done and we can only wish him the best of luck, make sure to give him a follow and keep an eye on his progress.

You can watch the video of Morgan via @AMorgan94 on Twitter:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history