(Video) Jamie Carragher ‘sad to see’ the famous front three ‘broken up’ but relaxed as we ‘normally get the recruitment right’

Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino may never play together again but Jamie Carragher is relaxed about our latest arrival.

Speaking with Sky Sports the 44-year-old said: “Liverpool, under Jurgen Klopp, normally get the recruitment right and certainly when they spend big.

“The type of figures we’re talking here [on Nunez] are the same as what they spent on the goalkeeper and van Dijk and they made a huge difference.

“Liverpool right now do need to refresh the front line because of the age of that front three that have been absolutely fantastic for the last four or five years with Liverpool and it is sad to see it broken up in some ways but it had to come to an end sooner or later.

“With Sadio Mane looking like he’s going to move on, Liverpool had to do something and he [Darwin Nunez] is the one that they’ve identified”.

With Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk, Jurgen Klopp and his team have experience of spending big money and with the deals paying off on the pitch.

We will all hope that Darwin Nunez lives up to the billing of his price tag and of replacing our No.10 but time will only tell on that matter.

For now, we can pay homage to our famous front three and a real end of era moment at Anfield.

