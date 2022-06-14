(Video) Liverpool’s famous transfer van makes its first appearance of the summer as Darwin Nunez arrives in Kirkby

It’s been some time since we’ve seen it but it’s a big welcome back to the transfer van and hello to Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan was spotted arriving at Liverpool’s training centre in Kirkby for the first time and cameras present were able to see a glimpse of the 22-year-old as he pulled up to the huge gates.

We were all so used to the Melwood lean and now it’s going to be an AXA lean for the Benfica man who is set to become a major signing under Jurgen Klopp.

READ MORE: ‘Liverpool’s number one target in the transfer window’ has opted against a move to Anfield and is ‘reportedly keen’ on Spain instead

Sky Sports cameras were able to spot the people carrier but were unable to get a verified shot of the 34-goal man, despite some images being shared online which confirmed his attendance.

Now we must wait for the official confirmation but this one must be very close, perhaps the decisions on shirt numbers and the reveal video can be concentrated on in the short-term.

Until then we are all growing in excitement to see a player that looks set to spearhead a second generation team by the boss, for the foreseeable and long-term future.

You can watch the video of Nunez and the transfer van courtesy of Sky Sports News (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

🚨 Darwin Nunez has finally arrived‼💪 pic.twitter.com/jkb4QSUjLU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 14, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history