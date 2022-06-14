(Video) ‘Robertson’s behind me freaking out’ – Calvin Harris shares how iconic Liverpool bus parade was almost ruined

Calvin Harris was a surprise inclusion to the complement of Liverpool staff celebrating the two domestic cup wins in an extremely well-attended bus parade at the end of May.

The renowned Scottish DJ revealed that the event didn’t quite go entirely to plan, with a shortage of power almost meaning that no music would be blared out from the speakers by the time the players reached the docks.

Some late fortune ensured that fans could fully enjoy the musician’s set and bask in what proved to be a wonderful experience despite the unpleasant reality of the Champions League final in Paris.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Capital:

.@CalvinHarris revealed what really happened on top of the @LFC bus parade 😂🙌 pic.twitter.com/Z0aRI0r9iI — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) June 14, 2022