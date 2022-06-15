Alan Shearer gives his three-word verdict as Liverpool complete the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica

Liverpool’s capture of Darwin Nunez has created a lot of attention from around the footballing world, with Alan Shearer now having his say.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 51-year-old said: ‘Very good signing 👍🏻’.

It’s hard to not be impressed with the 34-goal man from Benfica and there are many standing up and taking note of us signing him this summer.

For the former Newcastle man, despite his club being reportedly interested in the Uruguayan, he can clearly also appreciate his talents as a fellow forward.

The 22-year-old will be hoping to emulate the scoring records set by the Premier League’s greatest finisher, he certainly has time on his side to attempt to do so.

It’s always good when neutral pundits are excited about transferer too and our new No.27 seems to have turned a lot of heads.

You can view the message from Shearer about Nunez via @alanshearer on Twitter:

Very good signing 👍🏻 https://t.co/pWhlVoOhx2 — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) June 14, 2022

