Darwin Nunez noticeably omits Sadio Mane from list of Liverpool forwards as another clue to his future

Darwin Nunez’s arrival is as exciting as it is sad, with the highly probable news to follow that Sadio Mane will depart the club.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 22-year-old discussed the prospect of playing with his new teammates but noticeably omitted our No.10: ‘There are some top, top players here with great qualities. There is Firmino, who’s a great player; and then Jota, who is another great striker; Luis Diaz, Salah.

‘To play alongside these ‘monsters’ is going to be something really special for me because as a kid you dream of going far and I dreamt of being able to play in Europe but I didn’t expect to get as far as a great club like Liverpool’.

It’s nothing but praise for the players that the Uruguayan does mention but the fact that the Senegalese forward isn’t in the list hints that he also knows about his transfer fate.

Competition for places will always be tough at Liverpool but if the new No.27 was informed that he was brought in to replace the former Southampton man, not to compete against him – then that would make more sense for his arrival too.

It’s going to be a sad day when the 30-year-old leaves the club and this does add further strength to the belief that he will do.

