Darwin Nunez price confirmed despite nearly every major news outlet still stating that it is €100 million

Liverpool’s paid fee for Darwin Nunez isn’t a small one but it is smaller than most news outlets are claiming it to be.

Despite it being previously confirmed by numerous sources already, the fee that was paid for the 22-year-old was not €100 million.

As confirmed by Ian Doyle: ‘#LFC have confirmed the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica. They’ll pay a set fee of £64m that could rise to £85m depending on various individual and team landmarks. Nunez has signed a six-year contract. Deal is dependent on international clearance and work permit’.

Quite how £64 million can be converted into €100 million is quite baffling and even the use of £85 million is far off the mark at this stage.

Should we pay the full fee for the new No.27, it would only mean that all the add-on fee criteria has been met and that is supposed to include Premier League and Champions League success.

If we win the two major trophies with the Uruguayan in the team, then an extra £21 million would be a small fee to pay when compared with the prospective prize money and glory attributed to the feats.

For now though, we have given Benfica £64 million for the services of their No.9 – and nothing more.

