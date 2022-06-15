Fowler suggests Liverpool could have won CL final if they’d bought ‘really exciting’ attacker before Paris trip

Robbie Fowler has suggested that Darwin Nunez could turn out to be the striker Liverpool needed in Paris as the Merseysiders succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were arguably the dominant force for much of proceedings at the Stade de France, though failed to capitalise on such dominance to secure their seventh title in the competition.

“To me, that is what Liverpool need. They’ve been brilliant this past year, unbelievable. But you look at the biggest games and they didn’t always have that goalscoring edge,” the former Reds striker told the Mirror (via talkSPORT).

“The Champions League final against Madrid was a game they should have won.

“But they didn’t because of missed chances. Nunez could eventually be that striker to convert those chances. With the raw quality Nunez has, he could be really exciting as he develops. To me, it seems like a sensible plan to replace Sadio Mane with him.”

Carlo Ancelotti’s outfit lifted their 14th trophy in the Champions League courtesy of a sole effort from Vinicius Jr.

Having registered an impressive 38 goal contributions in 41 games (across all competitions), the early signs suggest that we do not need to worry a great deal about a significant loss of output should Bayern Munich get the signing of Sadio Mane over the line.

That being said, it would be fair to expect a period of acclimatisation for our latest addition to the squad, particularly given that Nunez’s arrival heralds a shift in the makeup of the forward line, with potentially notable consequences for Klopp’s tactical setup.

